 Ukrainian MPs double fines for forest fires

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

A total of 322 MPs voted for the law at a parliament meeting on Wednesday, February 5.

The purpose of the law is to improve the provisions of the Code of Administrative Offenses to prevent the commission of administrative offenses and improve respective sanctions.

The law amends Article 77 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. For the violation of fire safety requirements in forests, citizens will be fined from 25 to 50 tax-free minimum incomes (from UAH 425 to UAH 850) and officials will be fined from 50 to 100 tax-free minimum incomes (from UAH 850 to UAH 1,700).

For actions that led to the occurrence of a wildfire or it spreading over a large area, citizens will be fined from 50 (UAH 850) to 100 tax-free minimum incomes (UAH 1,700) and officials will be fined from 60 (UAH 1,020) to 120 tax-free minimum incomes (UAH 2,040).

The explanatory note to the document says the adoption of the law will help increase the effectiveness of the application of the Code of Administrative Offenses and reduce the commission of these offenses.

The law enters into force on the day following the day of its publication.