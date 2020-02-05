 "Deutsche Bahn is unable to ensure smooth operation of the railway," - DW

This is stated in the publication Deutsche Welle.



The author claims that many Germans would gladly choose environmentally friendly trains instead of aircrafts that pollute the environment, but they are afraid of the difficulties associated with the railway.

"The main question is whether the German railway network is ready for a large number of new passengers. Germany's railway industry has suffered from underfunding for decades. German trains are regularly late or canceled, carriages are often crowded. In 2019, DB set a new anti-record: every fourth high-speed train arrived late," the article says.

The German railway faces a serious challenge: to find multi-billion investments to modernize the railway network. Thus, according to Stefan Gössling, the professor at Lund University in Sweden, who is quoted in the article, 86 billion euros that the German government intends to invest in DB is "a ridiculous amount that is not even close to what is needed."

In his opinion, the modernization of German railways will take at least 10 years. Passengers are already being warned that the modernization process will lead to even greater delays of trains. It means that each carriage will be full, and Deutsche Bahn will not prioritize passenger comfort. For example, in 2016, DB abandoned European night trains with sleeping cars, which were convenient for passengers, because they were loss-making.

As reported, Cabinet of Ministers leaders said they plan to give managment of Ukrainian Railways to the German national railway operator Deutsche Bahn for 10 years. The German media was critical of this initiative, arguing that Deutsche Bahn is unlikely to help the Ukrainian railway cope with its problems.