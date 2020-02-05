EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi expects Ukrainian govt to start preparing Ukrspyrt for privatization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi expects that the Cabinet of Ministers will adopt all the necessary legislation to reform the alcohol sector and start preparing Ukrainian State-Owned Enterprise of Alcohol and Liquor Industry (Ukrspyrt) for privatization within two months.

At a meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada, which took place on Tuesday, Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of introducing an electronic excise stamp, implementation of the law "On state regulation of production and circulation of alcohol", as well as market liberalization.

In addition, the President noted that law enforcement agencies, together with the government and the President's Office, should step up the fight against illicit alcohol trafficking.

