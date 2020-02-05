 Zelenskyi expects Ukrainian govt to start preparing Ukrspyrt for privatization

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

At a meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada, which took place on Tuesday, Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of introducing an electronic excise stamp, implementation of the law "On state regulation of production and circulation of alcohol", as well as market liberalization.

In addition, the President noted that law enforcement agencies, together with the government and the President's Office, should step up the fight against illicit alcohol trafficking.

