Censor.NET reports citing PM Oleksii Honcharuk.

"It will allow us to work much more effectively on the issues of reintegration of Donbas and work with people who remained in the occupied territories or moved to the controlled territories becoming temporarily displaced persons," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Veteran Affairs, Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs will be separated and future Reintegration Ministry might be headed by profile vice premier.

Read more: Zelenskyi expects Ukrainian govt to start preparing Ukrspyrt for privatization