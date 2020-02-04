 Parliament provisionally approves reduction of constitutional composition to 300 MPs

As reported by Censor.NET.

The draft amendments to the Constitution foresee the reduction of the number of MPs from 450 to 300. The document should enter into force after Verkhovna Rada’s new composition is formed. Thus, the elected parliament will be able to serve in the current composition, but the newly elected – will consist of 300 MPs.

In addition, it has been suggested that elections should be held under proportional system.

On September 25, 2019, Law on the impeachment of president № 39-IX came into force.