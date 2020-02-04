EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  9713
All about:deputy (133) Constitution (91)

 Parliament provisionally approves reduction of constitutional composition to 300 MPs

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported bill № 1017, which provides the reduction of parliament’s constitutional composition from 450 to 300 MPs, as a basis. 236 MPs voted in favor.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The draft amendments to the Constitution foresee the reduction of the number of MPs from 450 to 300. The document should enter into force after Verkhovna Rada’s new composition is formed. Thus, the elected parliament will be able to serve in the current composition, but the newly elected – will consist of 300 MPs.

In addition, it has been suggested that elections should be held under proportional system.

Read more: Razumkov sees no grounds for parliament dissolution

On September 25, 2019, Law on the impeachment of president № 39-IX came into force.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3173657
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up