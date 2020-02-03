 Tehran no longer sharing evidence with Kyiv after secret recording leaked

Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

"The technical investigation team of the Ukrainian airline crash, in a strange move, published the secret audio file of the communications of a pilot of a plane that was flying at the same time as the Ukrainian plane," the Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier, the TSN.Tyzhden weekly news program on Ukraine's 1+1 television channel released an audio recording of talks between the Tehran airport's flight control center and the pilot of an Iran Aseman Airlines plane, which revealed that the Tehran airport's flight control center knew from the very beginning that the Ukrainian plane UIA was hit by a missile. The air traffic controller learned about the launch of a missile and the blast from the pilot of a plane of a local airline that was preparing to land at the time.

A Ukraine International Airlines plane (Flight PS752) heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport at about 06:00 Tehran time (04:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8. There were 176 people on board – nine crew members (all Ukrainians) and 167 passengers (citizens of Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and the UK).

On January 11, Iran admitted that its military had accidentally shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accepted full responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian airliner.