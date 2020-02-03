EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  5848
All about:visit (167) Zelenskyi (555) Erdogan (42)

 Erdogan arrives in Kyiv

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started an official visit to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website

During the visit, the leaders of Ukraine and Turkey will meet face-to-face and chair the eighth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey. During the talks, the sides will discuss ways to deepen strategic partnership and cooperation in all areas of interaction.

A number of bilateral documents are to be signed following the meeting of the Strategic Council.

The heads of state will also take part in a Ukrainian-Turkish business forum.

Read more: U.S. will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3173337
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up