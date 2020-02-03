 Ukrainian president says compensation offered by Iran for shooting down airliner not enough

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Zelenskyi added in comments made on Ukrainian 1+1 television that "of course, human life is not measured by money, but we will push for more" compensation for families of the victims.

Air-defense forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) shot down Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 shortly after takeoff in Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran has said the downing was an accident, and in mid-January said it would send the black-box flight recorders to Kyiv for analysis.

However, Zelenskyi said that Ukraine had yet to receive the recorders, and that Tehran had instead suggested that Ukrainian specialists fly to Iran on February 3 to examine the black boxes.

Watch more: President Zelenskyi lays flowers at Kruty Heroes Memorial. VIDEO

"I'm afraid that the Iranians might attract our specialists and then say, 'Let's decipher [the recorders] on the spot,' and then say, 'Why do you need the black boxes now?'" Zelenskyi said.

"No, we want to take these boxes [to Ukraine]," he added.