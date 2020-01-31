 Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"As of January 31, 2020, the embassy got in touch with 60 citizens of Ukraine, who are in Hubei Province (56 people are in Wuhan, one person in Sanyan, one person in Jingmen, one person – in Yichang, one person - in Xiaogan)," said the Embassy on the request of Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

The diplomatic office also added that a part of the citizens of Ukraine in Hubei province, who are getting in touch with the embassy's staff, said they wished be evacuated to Ukraine and asked to assist in this.

"The embassy constantly monitors the epidemiological situation in China and informs about its development the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, work is carried out with the competent authorities of China. If the Ukrainian government decides to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Hubei Province, the Ukrainian Embassy in the PRC will assist in ensuring coordination between the relevant competent authorities of Ukraine and the PRC, which are responsible for carrying out evacuation measures," the embassy said being asked was it possible to evacuate Ukrainians from the province.

The embassy reminded that Ukrainians living in Chinese cities with quarantine regime must execute all the instructions of the authorities.

"If you feel bad, and especially with the symptoms similar to the flu or SARS, if you and / or other citizens of Ukraine are hospitalized, we urgently need to inform the Ukrainian Embassy in the PRC about the round-the-clock hotline: + 86 137 0123 0647. Having such information, the embassy will require the management of the corresponding hospital to provide the Ukrainian citizen with the necessary assistance, and will also help, if necessary, communicate with relatives," Ukrainian diplomats added.

The embassy also said that abiding by the decision of the operational group of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine following the meeting on January 27 of this year, they recommend all citizens of Ukraine located in People's Republic of China to leave it.