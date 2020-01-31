 U.S. will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kyiv on Friday, January 31.

Pompeo said he and Zelenskyi had discussed relations between Ukraine and Russia. The United States is committed to protecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and continues to support Ukraine in joining NATO and moving closer to the European Union, he said.

In this context, he recalled that the work of the U.S.-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission was resumed in November 2018 and that the United States approved the Crimea Declaration, clearly stating that Crimea is part of Ukraine, in July 2019.

The United States will never recognize Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, Pompeo said.

Read more: Ukraine did not ask Kremlin for Zelenskyi-Putin meeting in Israel

He also stressed that in March last year, the U.S. coordinated sanctions with Canada and European partners following Russia's attack on Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait and extended sanctions on Nord Stream 2 in December 2019.