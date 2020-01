Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

He said this at a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kyiv on Friday, January 31, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We invite big American business to develop Ukrainian infrastructure and participate in projects of road construction and Ukrainian natural gas and oil extraction," Zelenskyi said.

"We expect that U.S. companies will bid for the development of the Black Sea shelf," Zelenskyi noted.