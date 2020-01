As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this at a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kyiv on Friday, January 31.

"Today, I expressed hope that the United States of America will be more actively involved in the processes of peaceful settlement in eastern Ukraine and de-occupation of Crimea through the appointment of a separate State Department official in charge of these issues," Zelenskyi said.

