 Over 600 towns and villages in two regions of Ukraine still without electricity due to bad weather

Censor.NET reports citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

"Bad weather conditions (strong wind and snow) caused blackouts in 602 populated areas in two regions, in particular: Sumy region – 440 populated areas, and Chernihiv region – 162," reads the report.

Emergency response teams of regional power distribution companies were involved in the restoration of power supply.

See more: Three persons killed, 15 in hospital after truck and passenger bus collide in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

The movement of automobile transport is fully provided. To ensure road traffic, 487 employees of the State Agency of Automobile Roads (Ukravtodor) and 366 units of equipment were involved.