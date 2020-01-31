 Six attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used grenade launchers of different systems to shell Ukrainian troops near Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 122mm artillery, 82mm and 120mm mortars – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – outside Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling on January 30.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions: from hand-held antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and other small arms near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).