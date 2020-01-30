EN|RU|UK
 Sheremet’s murder: Police obliged to hold extra investigative actions

The employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office, who hold the procedural guidance in the case of the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet, ordered the police to hold extra investigative actions as the prosecutor’s office reported.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The prosecutors provided the police with the written orders on the holding of extra investigative actions, which aim for the establishment of all circumstances of the crime. Within such measures, the thorough inspection of the arguments provided by the defense of the suspects should be held.

The particular time frame is established for the fulfillment of the tasks. On the results of the extra investigative actions, the issue of the further movement of the proceeding will be decided.

Read more: SBI refuses to investigate falsification of Duhar’s involvement in Sheremet's assassination

Earlier, investigators in the case of the murder of reporter Pavlo Sheremet prepared a petition to the Office of Prosecutor General; in it, they ask the authority to prolong the pre-trial investigation for another four months, until June 2020.

