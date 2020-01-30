EN|RU|UK
 Ukraine did not ask Kremlin for Zelenskyi-Putin meeting in Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's aide Andrii Yermak has said Ukraine did not send any requests to Russia for a meeting between the Ukrainian leader and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, when both were in Israel.

"No meeting with Putin took place in Israel. Media reports and certain statements by [Putin's aide] Ushakov do not correspond to reality. There were no requests for a meeting," he said.

Yermak said Zelensky had given Holocaust survivors the invitations of his delegation to the World Holocaust Forum not because of Putin who was scheduled to deliver a speech there. According to Yermak, the topic of the Holocaust is close to the president and he was deeply touched that the people who had survived that tragedy could not be present at the forum, so he decided to allocate the seats to them.

