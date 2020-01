Censor.NET reports citing Mykola Schurikov post on Facebook.

"The meeting with the leadership of the chemical enterprise took place as part of the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to attract investment in the country," Schurikov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

According to him, during the meeting the possibility of participation of the company of Azerbaijan in the future privatization of the plant was discussed.

