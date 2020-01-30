 Nine attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-occupation troops used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm and 120mm mortars – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported on January 28.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.