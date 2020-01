As reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, the Assembly noted the steps taken by Russia after its reinstatement in PACE, including release of detained Ukrainian seamen, progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and participation in mutual release of hostages.

According to the report, the Assembly also noted its position as for unlawful annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by the Russian Federation.

