 Ukraine to finish heating season with excess gas reserves, - Energy Minister

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax. This was announced by the Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel during a press conference.

"100%, we are withdrawing from the heating season with excess reserves. Large reserves are also placed in European gas storage facilities," he said.

According to him, large reserves, transit contract, which was concluded at the end of 2019, and warm winter are drivers of lower gas prices in Europe, which will eventually affect the payments of the country’s end users.

