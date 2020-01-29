 SBU brings 'ex-DPR minister' to government-controlled area

Censor.NET reports citing SBU press service.

"Operatives and investigators of the special service established that the pseudo-official regularly attended meetings of the 'DPR government' and took an active part in forming the internal policy of the 'relevant ministry.' In particular, he regulated the activity of enterprises of the coal mining industry and distributed energy resources in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region," the report reads.

After removal from office, the culprit started his own business in the "DPR," tried to distance himself from work in the "government" of the pseudo-republic and contemplated returning to the area controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. He returned to peaceful areas of Ukraine thanks to a special operation developed by the SBU.

Immediately after his withdrawal from the so-called "DPR," he formally wrote a respective statement to the SBU, in which he declared his participation in the functioning of illegally formed "authorities" in the occupied territories. The man provided detailed testimony regarding the specific facts of Russia's direct involvement in the occupation of certain areas of the Donetsk region. The "ex-minister" also confirmed the involvement of Russian civil servants, who stay in the occupied territories of the Donetsk region as "advisors," in organizing criminal schemes to steal the budget funds of the Russian Federation allocated for the functioning of facilities of the coal industry of the pseudo-republic.

The investigation is currently ongoing as part of criminal proceedings opened under Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The person's possible involvement in committing crimes while holding "senior positions in the DPR" is being checked.