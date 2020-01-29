EN|RU|UK
 Russian lawmaker Petr Tolstoy elected as vice president in PACE at second tour

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected delegate from Russia Petr Tolstoy as the vice president in the second tour by the majority of the votes.

Censor.NET reports citing Eurointegration.

"In the second tour of voting, which took place today, Mr. Tolstoy got the absolute majority of votes, notably, over half of the representatives voted. Thus, he is elected by the vice president of the Assembly," the message said.

According to the rules of the procedure of PACE, the candidates offered by the national delegations are declared elected without voting. However, if at least twenty representatives or deputies file the request for voting toward one or a few candidates, the secret voting is appointed.

Earlier, the lawmakers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) stopped the automatic confirmation of the authorities of the Russian delegation.

