 Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine relations far from normal

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I wouldn't talk about relations between the two countries at the moment. Despite such an indecisive positive dynamics in contacts between the two heads of state, the relations, unfortunately, are still far from a sustainable trend towards normalization," Peskov said.

He also said he considered "insulting" remarks made by Zelenskyi in Poland on January 27 that collusion between totalitarian regimes led to the beginning of World War II, which subsequently started "the deadly flywheel of the Holocaust."

Peskov added that Vladislav Surkov is "still de jure an aide to the Russian president." When asked whether this means that Putin does not want to let him go, Peskov said: "I did not say that. I am just stating the way the situation is now." Thus, the adjustment of nuances concerning the distribution of duties between top officials in the Russian presidential office, including those in charge of the relationship with Ukraine, is continuing, he said.

Zelenskyi said at a briefing with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on January 27 that Ukraine was in solidarity with Poland in the position that the Soviet Union was to blame for the beginning of World War II and the Holocaust.

"Poland and the Polish people were the first to experience collusion between totalitarian regimes. This led to the beginning of World War II and allowed the Nazis to start the deadly flywheel of the Holocaust," Zelenskyi said.