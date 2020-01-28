EN|RU|UK
 EU adds seven more people on sanction list including so-called 'governors and election commission members' involved in illegal elections in Crimea

The European Union's General Affairs Council decided at its meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to add seven persons who either promoted or helped organize illegal regional elections in Crimea in September 2019 to the list of individuals under Ukraine-related sanctions.

Censor.NET reports citing Rikard Jozwiak post on Twitter. 

Sanctions were applied for "undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

The decision will be published in the Official Journal of the EU, after which it will enter into force.

So-called "acting governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhaev, so-called "chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea" Yuri Gotsanyuk, so-called "chairman of the legislative assembly of Sevastopol" in 2016-1209, now "deputy of the legislative assembly of Sevastopol" Ekaterina Altabaeva. The remaining four posts — S. Danilenko, L. Bachov, K. Perkov and V. Nemuov – have not been identified.

