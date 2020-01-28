 Truba submits lawsuit on recognition illegality of his resignation as SBI director

Censor.NET reports citing his post Telegram.

"I submitted the lawsuit to the Supreme Court to recognize illegal president's decree on premature termination of powers of SBI director. Resignation was a political decision, which was triggered by implementation of the scenarios of the various groups. Its efficiency could be estimated just with time running. However, a legal decision should be made," Truba wrote in telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, the SBI became a top of his professional career. "That's why I think that a premature resignation as director should be underpinned with a legal evaluation in addition to a political one," he said.

As reported on the Judicial Power of Ukraine portal, the Cassation Administrative Court on January 27 accepted the Truba's statement of claim "to invalidate the decree, invalidate and cancel the decree, reinstatement of work," the defendant is President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As reported, Zelenskyi dismissed Truba from the post of director of the State Duma and appointed Servant of the People faction member Iryna Venedyktova as SBI acting director.