 Coronavirus toll in China reaches 106 people

Censor.NET repports citing Xinhua.

It is stated that 24 people died in Hubei province and two more deaths were reported in Beijing and Hainan. In total, the number of confirmed infections reached 4515, including 976 severe cases. More than 6,9 thousand people are being checked.

Ukraine will issue a daily newsletter on the situation with the spread of coronavirus from China. This was reported by the press service of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), following the meeting of the task group on monitoring and analysis of the situation regarding the spread of the new coronavirus, which was held on Monday, January 27, by head of the Council Oleksiy Danilov.

During the meeting, Danilov, in particular, emphasized the priority of fulfilling the task of enhanced control over the situation in terms of the possibility of spread and the coordinated work of all authorities in organizing specific measures.