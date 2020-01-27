 Almost 4,000 people killed in road traffic accidents in Ukraine last year

Censor.NET rpeorts citing Liga.NET.

"In 2019, there were 160,000 road traffic accidents, 32,000 people were injured and almost 4,000 people were killed... The ‘road’ war is a certain challenge, and we must clearly understand how to respond to this challenge when building roads," he said during the presentation of the State Road Agency’s program for 2020.

The minister also added that social and economic losses due to road accidents amount to almost UAH 70 billion a year, about 2% of GDP.

Read more: Ukraine levies first fine over violation of Crimean airspace

"This year state security program provides UAH 3.2 billion and our team will fulfill it. The task of reducing the accident rate by 30% is a key task of the Infrastructure Ministry, envisaged by the government action program," Kryklii said.