 Ukrainian MP elected as PACE Vice President. PHOTO

"Member of the Ukrainian delegation, representative of the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Merezhko has been elected as the Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe," deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, deputy member of the Permanent Delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk posted on Facebook.

According to her, twenty vice presidents from the PACE member states are elected annually at the beginning of the session and remain in office until the beginning of the next session.

"The position of Vice President is extremely responsible, as this person may replace the President and chair the Assembly session or debates (if he or she does not participate as a rapporteur). Also, the Vice President automatically becomes a member of the Bureau, which runs the Assembly's work by preparing the agenda for sessions and identifying issues that deserve to be covered in the reports," the MP stressed.

She specified that Merezhko is a doctor of law, scientist, international law expert. He chairs the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation. Merezhko has experience in teaching in the US, Poland, India, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

