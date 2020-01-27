EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  4725
All about:OSCE (126) Merezhko (2)

 Ukrainian MP elected as PACE Vice President. PHOTO

Oleksandr Merezhko, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, has been elected as the PACE Vice President.

Censor.NET reports citing deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, deputy member of the Permanent Delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk post on Facebook.

"Member of the Ukrainian delegation, representative of the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Merezhko has been elected as the Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe," deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, deputy member of the Permanent Delegation to PACE Yevhenia Kravchuk posted on Facebook.

According to her, twenty vice presidents from the PACE member states are elected annually at the beginning of the session and remain in office until the beginning of the next session.

"The position of Vice President is extremely responsible, as this person may replace the President and chair the Assembly session or debates (if he or she does not participate as a rapporteur). Also, the Vice President automatically becomes a member of the Bureau, which runs the Assembly's work by preparing the agenda for sessions and identifying issues that deserve to be covered in the reports," the MP stressed.

She specified that Merezhko is a doctor of law, scientist, international law expert. He chairs the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation. Merezhko has experience in teaching in the US, Poland, India, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

See more: Ukraine's parliament sacks MP Yaremenko from top post in Foreign Policy Committee. PHOTOS

Ukrainian MP elected as PACE Vice President 01

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3172061
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up