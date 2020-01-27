 Peskov: No changes of Russian policy on Ukrainian track, those who say that express their own views

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Any arguments about that is a personal point of view," Peskov said, answering an Interfax question whether the changes, which would be appropriately called a change of track, happened in Moscow's policy in relation to Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday, political scientist Alexei Chesnakov said that Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov has left civil service "due to the change of policy on the Ukrainian track."

Peskov, in turn, told Interfax that there are no decrees on Surkov's resignation.