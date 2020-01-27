 12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers died, another two - wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used mounted antitank grenade launcher to shell Ukrainian troops near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and small arms – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 120mm and 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of different systems on Ukrainian positions near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk) and Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

In addition, the enemy opened fire from small arms near the disengagement area outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk) at 18:15.

One member of the Joint Forces was killed and another one was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. Furthermore, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and one more was injured after they had been blown up by an unknown explosive device.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on defenders of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.