 Health ministry again proposes ban on testing cosmetics on animals

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry press service.

The new technical regulation proposes to use only safe dyes, preservatives, UV filters, expand the list of prohibited ingredients from 400 to 1,383, and also prohibits animal testing of cosmetics.

Read more: EU suspends imports of poultry meat from Ukraine

One of the important aspects of the new regulation is the ban on animal testing of cosmetics. Instead, foreign and national companies should introduce and use the latest technological developments, in particular, alternative methods of testing cosmetic products.