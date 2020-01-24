EN|RU|UK
 Health ministry again proposes ban on testing cosmetics on animals

Ukraine’s Health Ministry for the second time has suggested toughening requirements for cosmetic products and banning animal testing.

The new technical regulation proposes to use only safe dyes, preservatives, UV filters, expand the list of prohibited ingredients from 400 to 1,383, and also prohibits animal testing of cosmetics.

One of the important aspects of the new regulation is the ban on animal testing of cosmetics. Instead, foreign and national companies should introduce and use the latest technological developments, in particular, alternative methods of testing cosmetic products.

