 Government approves action plan to prevent coronavirus - Honcharuk

He said this at a briefing after a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Friday, January 24.

"Today, we have responded to the information that is being spread around the world about the coronavirus epidemic. We have decided on a clear action plan on what has to be done. An operational headquarters has already been set up at the level of the Health Ministry, under the leadership of the minister," Honcharuk said.

He added that the Ukrainian government has been actively communicating with the World Health Organization over the last few days in order to have all the information to understand and control the situation.

"As of today, there are no grounds for concern in Ukraine. There is no confirmed case of such a disease in the territory of Ukraine," Honcharuk said.

According to him, on January 24, a coordination meeting will be held with all the services ensuring border crossing control in order to ensure that the virus does not enter the territory of Ukraine.