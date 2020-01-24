 Signing roadmap with Deutsche Bahn planned for Feb 5 - Honcharuk

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this during a briefing following a government meeting.

"With this big company, we are negotiating a strategic partnership agreement. It can be filled with many senses. A roadmap is scheduled for February 5 regarding what will happen this year (regarding the issue of Ukrzaliznytsia. - Ed.)," Said Honcharuk.

Answering the question of what the Ukrainian side wants from Deutsche Bahn, Honcharuk said: "We want investments, we want partnerships with a global company in which there is trust, which has unique experience in managing such projects, which is actually synonymous with efficiency in Europe. We we want the Ukrainian railway to also become a model of efficiency."

