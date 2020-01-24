EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics, Economics
  4523
All about:railroad (80) Cabinet of Ministers (691) Ukrzaliznytsya (66) Oleksii Honcharuk (46)

 Signing roadmap with Deutsche Bahn planned for Feb 5 - Honcharuk

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk said that on February 5, it is planned to sign a road map with the German railway company Deutsche Bahn.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this during a briefing following a government meeting.

"With this big company, we are negotiating a strategic partnership agreement. It can be filled with many senses. A roadmap is scheduled for February 5 regarding what will happen this year (regarding the issue of Ukrzaliznytsia. - Ed.)," Said Honcharuk.

Answering the question of what the Ukrainian side wants from Deutsche Bahn, Honcharuk said: "We want investments, we want partnerships with a global company in which there is trust, which has unique experience in managing such projects, which is actually synonymous with efficiency in Europe. We we want the Ukrainian railway to also become a model of efficiency."

Read more: Deutsche Bahn denies statement on giving Ukrainian Railways management to it

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3171703
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up