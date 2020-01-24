 Peskov: no plans for now for Putin-Zelenskyi meeting before Normandy Four summit in April

There are no plans at this point for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi prior to the next Normandy Four summit set for April, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said.
Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.
"There are no such plans for now," Peskov told the press on Friday upon being asked whether such a meeting was possible before the next Normandy format summit, which, according to earlier reports, could be held in Berlin in April.
See more: Zelenskyi visits Western Wall to pray for peace in Ukraine. PHOTOИсточник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3171674