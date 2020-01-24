 200 thousand Ukrainians receive Russian citizenship in 2019

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Last year it was decided to grant 53,4 thousand Ukrainians with residence permits. According to the Russian authorities, currently, 155,9 thousand Ukrainians have a residence permit in Russia.

In addition, our fellow citizens received 53,9 thousand temporary residence permits in 2019.

In total, 114,5 thousand Ukrainians live in Russia with such permits.

Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation also reported that in 2019, 550,1 thousand Ukrainians visited Russia with a private visit, another 435,5 thousand people came to Russia for work and 35,3 thousand – came to study. Also, Russian special services registered 56,8 thousand Ukrainian tourists and 56,2 thousand people who came for other reasons.

In total, over the last year, Russia’s MIA put 1 641 730 Ukrainians on the migration account and removed - 1 309 198.