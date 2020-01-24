EN|RU|UK
 Netanyahu says Israel will always be grateful to Ukrainians for their support during Holocaust

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel will always be grateful to Ukrainians for their help and support to the Jewish people during the Holocaust tragedy.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Yesterday we celebrated a landmark event in the history of our peoples, our soldiers and those allies who gave their lives and became victims of that terrible tragedy. We honored the memory of those who died in Auschwitz in a concentration camp. Many of them were from the Soviet Union. We will be boundlessly and eternally grateful to you for the support that you provided to the Jewish people in confronting these terrible crimes and tragedies," he said before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Jerusalem on Friday.

