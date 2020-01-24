 Intolerance towards Ukrainians grows in Poland - Council of Europe

Censor.NET reports citing Korrespondent.

This is stated in the report of the Council of Europe on the protection of national minorities in Poland.

Thus, experts from the Council of Europe drew attention to the fact that despite a significant understatement of the relevant reporting, statistics show a clear trend towards an increase in the number of hate speech and hate-motivated incidents.

"Moreover, the most vulnerable group are Muslims, as well as the Jewish minority, Roma and Ukrainians," the report said.

The Council of Europe called on Poland to urgently make efforts to solve this problem.