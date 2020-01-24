EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  93091
All about:Diaspora (31) xenophobia (3) migrants (24) Poland (207) Council of Europe (43) Ukrainians (83) migrant workers (7)

 Intolerance towards Ukrainians grows in Poland - Council of Europe

Ukrainians along with Jews, Muslims and Roma are increasingly becoming victims of hate crimes committed by Poles.

Censor.NET reports citing Korrespondent.

This is stated in the report of the Council of Europe on the protection of national minorities in Poland.

Thus, experts from the Council of Europe drew attention to the fact that despite a significant understatement of the relevant reporting, statistics show a clear trend towards an increase in the number of hate speech and hate-motivated incidents.

"Moreover, the most vulnerable group are Muslims, as well as the Jewish minority, Roma and Ukrainians," the report said.

Read more: Veteran Mazur returns to Ukraine - Herashchenko

The Council of Europe called on Poland to urgently make efforts to solve this problem.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3171562
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up