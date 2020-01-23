 British police decide to remove State Emblem of Ukraine from Guide to Countering Extremism

Censor.NET reports citing British police statement.
"We have a close working relationship with our Ukrainian partners and would not want to cause offence. We have met with representatives from the FCO and the Ukrainian Embassy, updated the Signs & Symbols Guidance Document and removed the Ukrainian constitutional trident." reads the statement.
The police explained that the trident was included in the allowance because "right-wing groups have a history of misuse of state symbols in their emblems."
"And that is why some national flags and symbols appeared in this document," the British law enforcers said.
The Ukrainian Embassy in the UK on its Twitter noted the role of diplomats in achieving this decision.