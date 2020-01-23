 Deutsche Bahn denies statement on giving Ukrainian Railways management to it

Censor.NET reports citing DW.

"German railway company Deutsche Bahn will provide consulting services to Ukrzalisnytsia," Deutsche Bahn Spokesperson Kerstin Eckstein said.

There is no issue about management, according to the spokesperson.

"These services would be provided by DB Engineering & Consulting company, which enters Deutsche Bahn. It will help the Ukrainian company to solve the number of business and technical issues," he added.

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy stated that the ministry intends to involve the management of Deutsche Bahn for cooperation and development of Ukrzalisnytsia as the advisors with the possibility of changing of their status in the future.

According to him, Ukraine will consult with the German experts, particularly, in two directions, development of passenger and cargo transportation.