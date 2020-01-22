EN|RU|UK
 Servant of the People MP calls US Embassy Officer "underling". DOCUMENT

Censor.NET reports citing Dybinskyi post on facebook. 

"Everything is fine in this letter. And the fact that the US embassy selects GPU prosecutors for us. And the fact that some underling do not even in the status of the ambassador says whom to include in the personnel commission," the deputy director commented on the letter The Department of Law Enforcement of the US Embassy in Ukraine Dina Aba-Ogli, in which she asks Ruslan Riaboshapka to complete the list of candidates for the personnel commission.

He also concludes that this fact indicates on the "complete loss of subjectivity" of the prosecutor general.

