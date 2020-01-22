 Office of President: Zelenskyi-Putin meeting in Israel not planned, communication on sidelines possible

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"A meeting with the President of Russia, who will also participate in the World Holocaust Forum, is not planned. If there is communication on the sidelines, the President of Ukraine plans to discuss only the issue of further release of detained persons," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine reports.

As noted, Zelenskyi is expected to participate in the events of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, as well as to hold meetings with the President of Israel Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Julius Edelestelin.

