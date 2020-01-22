 Russia transfers military hardware, ammunition to Donbas – intelligence

As reported by Censor.NET.

"First of all, the invaders are increasing stockpiles of artillery shells, mortar mines, ammunition for multiple launch rocket systems and grenade launchers," Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Maksym Prauta said at a briefing on Wednesday.

According to him, units of the Russian occupying troops continue to receive replenishment from mercenaries who were selected and trained in Russia.

These are mainly individuals with combat experience or experience of service as snipers, intelligence officers, and artillerymen.