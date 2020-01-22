 OSCE to pay maximum attention to building sustainable peace in Donbas – Rama

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

The OSCE will pay maximum attention to changing the situation and enable sustainable peace, Rama said during a visit to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas, adding that the situation is especially difficult for the locals who live along the contact line.

He also checked how Ukraine fulfills its obligations to disengage forces and military equipment in the sections determined under the Minsk agreements.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office also visited the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint to see its work, as well as the passenger flow there and the conditions in which the JFO border guards carry out the control procedures.

Read more: Three attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

During the meeting with Rama, the command of the JFO staff said that the OSCE mission should start monitoring the situation also during late evening and night time as that is the time when the enemy usually violates the ceasefire regime.