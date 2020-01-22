EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Society
  5711
All about:event (94) Day of Unity of Ukraine (11) Kyiv (764) national unity (3)

 Kyiv marks Ukraine’s Day of Unity with human chain across the Dnipro river. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Hundreds of Ukrainians have joined together to form a live chain across the Dnipro River in Kyiv to mark the 1919 Unification Act of the Ukrainian People’s Republic and the short-lived West Ukrainian People’s Republic.

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske

Kyiv marks Ukraine’s Day of Unity with human chain across the Dnipro river 01

Kyiv marks Ukraine’s Day of Unity with human chain across the Dnipro river 02

After meeting in the middle of the bridge, the participants formed the 30-meter flag of Ukraine and together sang the anthem of Ukraine.

Kyiv marks Ukraine’s Day of Unity with human chain across the Dnipro river 03

Living chain of Unity is an annual event dedicated to the Ukraine's Day of Unity.

Kyiv marks Ukraine’s Day of Unity with human chain across the Dnipro river 04

The Day of Unity has been marked as a national holiday in Ukraine since 1999, but the first "life chain of unity" occurred on January 21, 1990, when the country was still part of the former Soviet Union. The outpouring of nationalism saw hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians stand in a chain that was so long it connected the capital with several other nearby cities.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3171176
 
   
Censor.NETNewsSociety
 
 
 
 
 
 up