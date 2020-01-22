 Kyiv marks Ukraine’s Day of Unity with human chain across the Dnipro river. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

After meeting in the middle of the bridge, the participants formed the 30-meter flag of Ukraine and together sang the anthem of Ukraine.

Living chain of Unity is an annual event dedicated to the Ukraine's Day of Unity.

The Day of Unity has been marked as a national holiday in Ukraine since 1999, but the first "life chain of unity" occurred on January 21, 1990, when the country was still part of the former Soviet Union. The outpouring of nationalism saw hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians stand in a chain that was so long it connected the capital with several other nearby cities.