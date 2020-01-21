 Court rules to recover property of Kolomoiskyi's company worth more than UAH 100 mln in favor of NBU

Censor.NET reports citing NBU website.

According to the report, in September 2014 this company provided the NBU with a pledge of non-residential premises with an area of almost 20,000 square meters worth more than UAH 100 million as a security for a refinancing loan issued to PrivatBank before nationalization.

Since Dniprometalservis failed to fulfill its obligations as the property guarantor of PrivatBank, the NBU in May 2018 filed a lawsuit to recover the collateral, and on January 16, 2020 the NBU's claim was fully satisfied.

In general, courts have already made 24 decisions in favor of the NBU on foreclosure on mortgages on the obligations of PrivatBank for a total amount of UAH 1.36 billion. Some 18 decisions entered into force, according to them the documents were sent to the bodies of the State Executive Service for enforcement.

In 2018, the NBU filed 148 lawsuits against the former owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky (financial guarantor) and 32 related companies – property guarantors. The purpose of the lawsuits is to ensure repayment of refinancing loans that the NBU provided to PrivatBank in 2008-2015. Currently, there are more than 200 similar cases at various stages of judicial process not only on PrivatBank, but also on banks, which were declared insolvent and still have not fulfilled obligations on refinancing loans.