 District Administrative Court Elects Vovk As Its Head

The Kyiv District Administrative Court elected Pavlo Vovk as the head of the court.

Censor.NET reports citing Sud.Info.

It is noted that a meeting of judges of the District Administrative Court, on the agenda of which the issue of electing the chairperson of the court was put up, was held on January 21.

The meeting of judges elected the chairperson of the court by a secret ballot.

39 of the 42 judges present voted for Vovk.

Besides, during the meeting of judges, the results of the proceedings by the District Administrative Court in 2019, as well as relevant issues of judicial practice were discussed.

On August 2, 2019, the Prosecutor General's Office served Vovk and 3 other judges with suspicion of interference to the work of the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

In November, the Prosecutor General's Office completed an investigation against Vovk.

