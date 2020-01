Censor.NET reports citing his website.

"Through January 23-24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will make a working visit to Israel to take part in the commemoration events as a part of the World Holocaust Forum devoted to the 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp," reads the report.

The program also foresee talks of Zelenskyi with the Israeli leadership and a meeting with the country’s business leaders.

Read more: PM Honcharuk submits letter of resignation