 Ukrainian Politics
 Razumkov sees no grounds for parliament dissolution

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has said he sees no prerequisites for dissolving the Ukrainian parliament of the ninth convocation.

"From the point of view of the law, as far as I can remember, this is not possible, because the parliament has immunity for a year. And we see today a coalition, a mono-coalition, a mono-majority... that adopts laws, that works effectively enough," Razumkov said.

He also added that the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation had already passed many laws thanks to various political factions and groups.

"Personally, I do not see any prerequisites for the dissolution of parliament today, either in terms of legislation or in terms of work efficiency," Razumkov said.

Earlier, European Solidarity faction deputy Andriy Parubiy, who served as speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation, said in an interview with Channel 5 that Servant of the People MPs were discussing the dissolution of parliament in the summer of 2020.

