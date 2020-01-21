 Security Administration employee shoots himself dead in Kyiv; SBI investigating possible suicide

Censor.NET reports citing Informator.

SSA chief Serhiy Rud confirmed that the serviceman who reportedly committed the suicide in the CEC building was an SSA employee.

"An investigation is under way," he said.

The possible suicide is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Bureau said on its website on Monday, January 20.

The criminal proceedings were opened under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional homicide).

"According to an early report, an SSA employee shot himself in the head, using a service weapon, namely a Makarov pistol, at about 18:20 Kyiv time on January 20, 2020, and died of a wound on the spot," it said. The investigation is being supervised by the Kyiv Military Prosecutor's Office.