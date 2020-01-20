EN|RU|UK
 Ukraine plans to open embassy in Albania

He said this at a joint press conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albania's Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Edi Rama, on Monday, January 20.

"This year, for example, we are going to open our embassy in Tirana. We have been working on this for a long time, and we hope that this step will help our countries to be closer to each other," Prystaiko said.

The minister also expects this year to be a "year of blossoming" of relations between Ukraine and Albania.

